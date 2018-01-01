Actionable customer feedback drives user retention.

When you receive a bug report or other feedback from your customers, oftentimes you need more than just a written description of what the user thinks happened. Critic automatically gives your team the critical information you need to fix problems and prevent customer attrition. This includes application logs, device health stats, and product-specific data. Making this information readily available to your team decreases time-to-resolution for bug reports. Also, you can easily integrate Critic into your existing products with just a few lines of code.